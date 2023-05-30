Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Short Interest Update

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKTEF remained flat at C$0.67 during trading on Tuesday. Parkit Enterprise has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.73.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

