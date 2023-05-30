Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.91. Approximately 53,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 157,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

