Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 110,599 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 626,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 123,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.