PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 11,605,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263,215. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

