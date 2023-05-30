PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.33

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 24172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,418.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 15,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $585,189.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

