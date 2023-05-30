Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.07) to GBX 1,200 ($14.83) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

