Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Short Interest Update

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. 972,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,401. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

