PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,530,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 62,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 3,635,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,747,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

