Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,264 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $49.01. 84,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,404. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

