Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.71 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $45.71 million and $114,646.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00045159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

