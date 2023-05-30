Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,394 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

