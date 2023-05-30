Pitcairn Co. Acquires 553 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $401.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.62 and a 200-day moving average of $324.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $404.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

