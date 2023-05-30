Pitcairn Co. Buys 12,059 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

