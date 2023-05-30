Pitcairn Co. Buys 1,569 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Chewy stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 277.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $184,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

