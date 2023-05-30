Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 11,641 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

