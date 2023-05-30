Pitcairn Co. Buys Shares of 11,641 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,719,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

