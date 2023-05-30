Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $708.16.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $852.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $861.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

