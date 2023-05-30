Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after buying an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CSGP stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

