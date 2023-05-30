Pitcairn Co. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

