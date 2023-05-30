Pitcairn Co. Purchases 105 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $69,235,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $66,195,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

