Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $285.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a 200 day moving average of $276.19. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Align Technology

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.