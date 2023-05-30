Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $285.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

