Pitcairn Co. Sells 302 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after buying an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $109.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

