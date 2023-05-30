Pitcairn Co. Sells 318 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.