Polus Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.60 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Mosaic makes up 1.1% of Polus Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

Mosaic stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $64.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

