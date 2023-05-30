Polus Capital Management Ltd Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polus Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Polus Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Oracle by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,448,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after buying an additional 645,148 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Oracle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,544. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $283.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.