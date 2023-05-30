Polymath (POLY) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and $858,866.79 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00332004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1605729 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $742,375.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

