PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in May

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
PowerBand Solutions Trading Down 8.2 %
PWWBF traded down C$0.00 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,479. PowerBand Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.02 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile
