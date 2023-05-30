PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Insider Activity

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

