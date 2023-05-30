ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $11.40. ProFrac shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 48,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ProFrac from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 4.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.50. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.75 million. Analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,010,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $6,035,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Johnathan Ladd Wilks bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,890 shares in the company, valued at $947,358.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,153,982 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,194. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACDC. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

