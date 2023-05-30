Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sundar Subramanian Sells 461 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 346,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,431. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

