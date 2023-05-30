Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.30

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and $2.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00015440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.26757715 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,309,316.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

