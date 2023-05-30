ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.13

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 9792583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,409,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 1,205.7% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 920,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

