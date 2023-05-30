Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $628,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 355,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,830,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of PSEC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 886,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

About Prospect Capital

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.