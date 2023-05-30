Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.10

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 125354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $86,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,813 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,198,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

