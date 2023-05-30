PSquared Asset Management AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PSquared Asset Management AG reduced its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Qiagen comprises 0.4% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. 313,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Qiagen’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.