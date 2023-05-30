Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,229 shares during the quarter. Q2 accounts for 3.9% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

QTWO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 162,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,922 shares of company stock worth $4,415,636. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

