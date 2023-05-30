QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,150 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.5 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.37. 10,238,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,035. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.