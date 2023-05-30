QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Up to $110.35

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.35, but opened at $114.50. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 4,335,782 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

