Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 357,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 427,859 shares.The stock last traded at $29.22 and had previously closed at $29.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 196.55%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 60,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,822,000 after purchasing an additional 521,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

