Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 1,763,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,894. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

