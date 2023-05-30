Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Raytheon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. 1,213,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,670. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
Featured Stories
