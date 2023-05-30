Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.4% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. 1,308,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.