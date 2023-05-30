Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.40 on Friday. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.