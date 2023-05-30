ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,721.95

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $5,721.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00333188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003646 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

