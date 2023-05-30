REDW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 454.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $18,734,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

