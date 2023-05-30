Regions Financial Co. (RF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 3rd

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Regions Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regions Financial by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,447,000 after buying an additional 1,244,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.