Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.50.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average of $174.83.

About Rémy Cointreau

(Get Rating)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.