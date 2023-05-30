Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE):

5/18/2023 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

5/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $62.00.

5/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $78.00 to $55.00.

4/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00.

4/17/2023 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $84.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $56.00.

4/6/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,512. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Get Lumentum Holdings Inc alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 249.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.