Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.